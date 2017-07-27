Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Uniform Commercial Code: Golisano v. Vitoch Interiors Ltd.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Uniform Commercial Code Sale of goods – Unjust enrichment Golisano v. Vitoch Interiors Ltd. CA 16-01312 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff hired the defendant to refurbish his luxury yacht to prepare an interior design scheme, inclusive of window and lighting treatments, as well as new furniture, and ...

