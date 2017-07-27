Fourth Department – Uniform Commercial Code: Golisano v. Vitoch Interiors Ltd.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Uniform Commercial Code Sale of goods – Unjust enrichment Golisano v. Vitoch Interiors Ltd. CA 16-01312 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff hired the defendant to refurbish his luxury yacht to prepare an interior design scheme, inclusive of window and lighting treatments, as well as new furniture, and ...