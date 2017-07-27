Housing market ‘steady Eddie’ in Rochester

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The housing market in Rochester remains steady with increased sales of new homes, home building in demand, and low mortgage rates, officials said Thursday. But 2017 has presented some challenges to home building—mainly weather. “We’re status quo,” said Rick Herman, CEO of the Rochester Home Builders’ Association. “The homebuilding industry is active right now, we’re doing very ...