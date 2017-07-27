Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 27, 2017

July 27, 2017

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. HOWELL, ASHLEY 447 PULLMAN AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 JEFFRIES, TERRI C , , Favor: HENRIETTA JUSTICE COURT Amount: $125.00 LIGHTLE, SONOVIA 36 WIDMAN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: PENFIELD ...

