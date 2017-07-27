Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 19, 2017

Mortgages filed July 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 19, 2017 (81) BROCKPORT BRIGGS, MICHAEL H Property Address: 3380 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9401 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $123,200.00 EAST ROCHESTER ALESSI, JENN & JOHNSTON, VIRGINIA Property Address: 118 WILLIAMS ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1844 Lender: HSBC BANK USA N.A. Amount: $5,433.87 LINDERMAN, ERICA J & YOUNG, JEFFREY W Property Address: 234 E SPRUCE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1532 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo