NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time Judge: Opinion 17-01

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time Judge – Part-time Soccer Referee – Membership in Association Opinion 17-01 Background: The inquiring judge asked if it is ethically permissible to be a certified soccer referee of a private, not-for-profit referees’ association; accept assignments from the association to serve as a referee at soccer games; and to accept ...

