NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time Judge: Opinion 17-01

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time Judge – Part-time Soccer Referee – Membership in Association Opinion 17-01 Background: The inquiring judge asked if it is ethically permissible to be a certified soccer referee of a private, not-for-profit referees’ association; accept assignments from the association to serve as a referee at soccer games; and to accept ...