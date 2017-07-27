Don't Miss
Upstate NY sheriff's sergeant charged with child pornography

Upstate NY sheriff’s sergeant charged with child pornography

July 27, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York law enforcement officer has been charged with possessing child pornography. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Saratoga County sheriff's Sgt. Peter Farnum, of Ballston Lake, is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography. The 41-year-old appeared in federal court in Albany on Wednesday. Investigators say Farnum stored thousands ...

