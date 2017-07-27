Upstate NY sheriff’s sergeant charged with child pornography

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York law enforcement officer has been charged with possessing child pornography. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Saratoga County sheriff's Sgt. Peter Farnum, of Ballston Lake, is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography. The 41-year-old appeared in federal court in Albany on Wednesday. Investigators say Farnum stored thousands ...