Home / Law / Accused stalker seeks release to home monitoring

Accused stalker seeks release to home monitoring

Former police officer challenging detention order

By: Bennett Loudon July 28, 2017 0

Former Irondequoit police Officer William R. Rosica, who is facing federal cyber-stalking charges, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Feldman. William R. Rosica, of Irondequoit, has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and unlawful access to a protected computer. After the ex-girlfriend ended a three-year relationship with him in February 2016, Rosica ...

