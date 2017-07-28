Accused stalker seeks release to home monitoring

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former Irondequoit police Officer William R. Rosica, who is facing federal cyber-stalking charges, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Feldman. William R. Rosica, of Irondequoit, has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and unlawful access to a protected computer. After the ex-girlfriend ended a three-year relationship with him in February 2016, Rosica ...