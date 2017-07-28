Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Honghirun

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective assistance of counsel Prompt outcry – Prior consistent statements People v. Honghirun No. 66 Judge Stein Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of child sex abuse on the grounds that he was denied the effective assistance of counsel as his counsel failed to object to testimony proffered by the prosecution. Ruling: The Court of ...