Don't Miss
Home / News / Former judge in ‘kids for cash’ case receives appeal hearing

Former judge in ‘kids for cash’ case receives appeal hearing

By: The Associated Press July 28, 2017 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania judge serving a 28-year prison term for a scandal that became known as "kids for cash" has secured an appeals hearing to overturn some of his convictions. An evidentiary hearing is set for Sept. 14 in Harrisburg. Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella (shih-vuh-REHL'-uh) was convicted of accepting bribes in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo