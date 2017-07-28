Former judge in ‘kids for cash’ case receives appeal hearing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania judge serving a 28-year prison term for a scandal that became known as "kids for cash" has secured an appeals hearing to overturn some of his convictions. An evidentiary hearing is set for Sept. 14 in Harrisburg. Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella (shih-vuh-REHL'-uh) was convicted of accepting bribes in ...