Fourth Department – Grandparent custody: Greeley v. Tucker

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grandparent custody Best interests of the child – Parental involvement Greeley v. Tucker CAF 15-01557 Appealed from Family Court, Cattaraugus County Background: The petitioner appealed from an order that granted custody of the subject children to the respondent maternal grandmother. He argues that the grandmother failed to establish the requisite extraordinary ...

