Instagram posts will soon help sniff out tax fraud in India

A photo of your shiny new car on Instagram or the Facebook post about your chic holiday cottage may lead India's taxman to your door. Starting next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will begin amassing a warehouse of virtual information collected not just from traditional sources like banks but also from social media sites, as ...