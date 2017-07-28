Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing 4 abortion restrictions

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing 4 abortion restrictions

By: The Associated Press ANDREW DeMILLO July 28, 2017 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure and a fetal remains law that opponents say would effectively require a partner's consent before a woman could get an abortion. U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo