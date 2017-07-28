Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 20, 2017

Mortgages filed July 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 20, 2017 (89) BRIGHTON ROBBINS, BRETT W Property Address: 141 GLEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3504 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 CHURCHVILLE WRUBEL, JACQUELINE J Property Address: 13 HAVERHILL DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9710 Lender: JAMES T CONNELL Amount: $15,000.00 FAIRPORT IVES, PAMELA ANN & MEIER, PAMELA A Property Address: 12 BEACON HL, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3328 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 PERRICONE-WIHLEN, MONIQUE & WIHLEN, TODD ...

