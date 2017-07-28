Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s minor child: Opinion 17-03

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s minor child: Opinion 17-03

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge’s minor child Pending lawsuit against city defendant – Further obligations Opinion 17-03 Background: A full-time judge whose minor child is suing New York City and its board of education for personal injuries suffered on school premises intends to recuse himself from any case in which the city or a city ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo