NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s minor child: Opinion 17-03

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge’s minor child Pending lawsuit against city defendant – Further obligations Opinion 17-03 Background: A full-time judge whose minor child is suing New York City and its board of education for personal injuries suffered on school premises intends to recuse himself from any case in which the city or a city ...