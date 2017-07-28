|Best Accounting Firm
|1
|Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP
|
|2
|Insero & Co. CPAs P.C.
|
|3
|The Bonadio Group
|Best Advertising Agency
|1
|Butler/Till
|
|2
|Dixon Schwabl Inc.
|
|3
|Roberts Communications Inc.
|Best Appellate Service Provider
|1
|Appeal Tech
|
|2
|Record Press
|
|3
|Appellate Innovations
|Best Architectural Firm
|1
|SWBR Architecture, Engineering & Landscape Architecture P.C.
|
|2
|Bergmann Associates
|
|3
|SEI Design Group Architects D.P.C.
|Best Auto Dealer
|1
|The Dorschel Automotive Group
|
|2
|Van Bortel Group
|
|3
|Bob Johnson Auto Group
|Best Bankruptcy Evaluation Provider
|1
|Davidson Fink LLP
|
|2
|Lacy Katzen LLP
|
|3
|Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
|Best Business Bank
|1
|Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.
|
|2
|M&T Bank
|
|3
|JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
|Best Casino
|1
|del Lago Resort & Casino
|
|2
|Turning Stone Resort and Casino
|
|3
|Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
|Best Caterer
|1
|Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
|
|2
|Tasteful Events
|
|3
|All Occasions Catering & Events Planning
|Best Civil Litigation Firm
|1
|Lacy Katzen LLP
|
|2
|Davidson Fink LLP
|
|3
|Boylan Code LLP
|Best Client Breakfast Location
|1
|Jines Restaurant
|
|2
|Village Bakery & Cafe
|
|3
|Jay’s Diner
|Best Client Lunch Location
|1
|City Grill
|
|2
|2 Vine
|
|3
|Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
|Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
|1
|Buckingham Properties
|
|2
|Wilmorite Management
|
|3
|Gallina Development Corp.
|Best Courier and Delivery Service
|1
|PDQ Delivery
|
|2
|Jet X Delivery Service
|
|3
|The Delivery Co.
|
|3
|Custom Courier Solutions Inc.
|Best Court Reporting Deposition Firm
|1
|Alliance Court Reporting Inc.
|
|2
|Computer Reporting Service
|
|3
|Greater Rochester Court Reporting Services Inc.
|Best Credit Union
|1
|ESL Federal Credit Union
|
|2
|Reliant Community Federal Credit Union
|
|3
|The Summit Federal Credit Union
|Best Criminal Defense Firm
|1
|Trevett Cristo Salzer & Andolina P.C.
|
|2
|Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean & Prato PLLC
|
|3
|Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP
|Best Cultural Attraction
|1
|The Strong
|
|2
|Memorial Art Gallery of the University of Rochester
|
|3
|Genesee Country Village & Museum
|
|3
|Geva Theatre Center
|Best Document Destruction
|1
|Eco Green Park Inc.
|
|2
|Certified Document Destruction
|
|3
|Staples Print & Marketing Services
|Best E Discovery Provider
|1
|D4 LLC
|
|2
|Harris Beach PLLC
|
|3
|Avalon Document Services
|Best Employee Benefits Provider
|1
|Lawley
|
|2
|Bond Financial Network Inc.
|
|3
|Paychex Inc.
|Best Engineering Firm
|1
|Bergmann Associates
|
|2
|M/E Engineering P.C.
|
|3
|LaBella Associates
|Best Estate Planning Law Firm
|1
|Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
|
|2
|Davidson Fink LLP
|
|3
|Boylan Code LLP
|Best Event Meeting Facility
|1
|The Strathallan Hotel and Spa, a DoubleTree by Hilton
|
|2
|ArtisanWorks & Events Inc.
|
|3
|Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center
|Best Family Law Firm
|1
|Davidson Fink LLP
|
|2
|Lacy Katzen LLP
|
|3
|Underberg & Kessler LLP
|Best Forensic Accounting Firm
|1
|Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP
|
|2
|EFPR Group LLP
|
|3
|DeJoy, Knauf & Blood LLP
|Best Golf Course
|1
|Oak Hill Country Club
|
|2
|Irondequoit Country Club
|
|3
|Ravenwood Golf Club
|Best Health and Fitness Company
|1
|YMCA of Greater Rochester
|
|2
|Planet Fitness
|
|3
|Midtown Athletic Club
|Best Home Builder
|1
|Mark IV Enterprises Inc.
|
|2
|Conifer-LeChase Construction
|
|3
|Antonelli Construction LLC
|Best Home Care Agency
|1
|HCR Home Care
|
|2
|Lifetime Care
|
|3
|Rochester Regional Health Home Health Care
|Best Hospital
|1
|Strong Memorial Hospital
|
|2
|Rochester General Hospital
|
|3
|Highland Hospital
|Best Intellectual Property Law Firm
|1
|Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
|
|2
|Boylan Code LLP
|
|3
|Nixon Peabody LLP
|Best Internet Service Provider
|1
|Greenlight
|
|2
|Spectrum
|
|3
|Frontier
|Best IT Outsourcing Firm
|1
|Just Solutions Inc.
|
|2
|Innovative Solutions Ltd.
|
|3
|Capstone Information Technologies Inc.
|Best Law School JD Program
|1
|Cornell Law School
|
|2
|University at Buffalo Law School
|
|3
|Syracuse University College of Law
|Best Legal Recruiter
|1
|ER Select LLC
|
|2
|Bailey Personnel Consultants Inc.
|
|3
|ProSelect Staffing LLC
|Best Malpractice Firm
|1
|Faraci Lange LLP
|
|2
|Davidson Fink LLP
|
|3
|Lacy Katzen LLP
|Best Malpractice Insurer
|1
|Paris-Kirwan Associates Inc.
|
|2
|Pinnacle Insurance Agency Inc.
|
|3
|Gerard P. Smith Insurance Agency Inc.
|Best MBA Program
|1
|University of Rochester, Simon Business School
|
|2
|St. John Fisher College School of Business
|
|3
|Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business
|Best Media Buying
|1
|Butler/Till
|
|2
|Dixon Schwabl Inc.
|
|3
|The Martin Group
|Best Office Furniture Company
|1
|Sedgwick Business Interiors LLC
|
|2
|The Gunlocke Co. LLC
|
|3
|DeskSet Ltd.
|Best Optics and Imaging Firms
|1
|Bausch & Lomb Inc.
|
|2
|Pictometry International Corp.
|
|3
|Eastman Kodak Co.
|Best Personal Injury Firm
|1
|Faraci Lange LLP
|
|2
|Connors & Ferris LLP
|
|3
|Lacy Katzen LLP
|Best Physical Therapy or Sports Rehab
|1
|Regain Physical Therapy
|
|2
|Rochester General Hospital Outpatient Physical Therapy
|
|3
|University of Rochester Medical Center Physical Therapy
|Best Private Investigation Firm
|1
|Lou Falvo Private Investigator & Process Server
|
|2
|J.T. Genier Security Services
|
|3
|Innovative Investigations
|Best Process Server
|1
|Paper Chase NY LLC
|
|2
|All New York Process Servers
|
|3
|Lou Falvo Private Investigator & Process Server
|Best Property Management Firm
|1
|Buckingham Properties LLC
|
|2
|Wilmorite Management Group
|
|3
|Gallina Development Corp./Gal-Son Development Inc.
|Best Public Relations Agency
|1
|Dixon Schwabl Inc.
|
|2
|Roberts Communications Inc.
|
|3
|McDougall Communications
|Best Real Estate Law Firm
|1
|Davidson Fink LLP
|
|2
|Boylan Code LLP
|
|3
|Lacy Katzen LLP
|Best Residential Real Estate Company
|1
|Nothnagle Realtors
|
|2
|RE/MAX Realty Group
|
|3
|Hunt Real Estate ERA Columbus Division
|Best Retirement Community
|1
|Rochester Regional Health The Village at Mill Landing
|
|2
|Brookdale Brighton
|
|3
|Maplewood Estates
|Best Software Developers
|1
|Mindex Technologies Inc.
|
|2
|Innovative Solutions Ltd.
|
|3
|Entre Computer Services Inc.
|Best Staffing Agency
|1
|RBA Staffing
|
|2
|Cochran, Cochran & Yale LLC
|
|3
|AP Professionals of Rochester LLC
|Best Title Company
|1
|Stewart Title Company
|
|2
|Crossroads Abstract
|
|3
|WebTitle Agency
|Best Undergraduate Program
|1
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|
|2
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|
|3
|University of Rochester
|Best Urgent Care Center
|1
|Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care
|
|2
|UR Medicine Urgent Care
|
|3
|Rochester Regional United Memorial Medical Center/Urgent Care Batavia
|Best Wealth Management Firm
|1
|Sage Rutty & Co. Inc.
|
|2
|Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.
|
|3
|Brighton Securities
|Best Web Design Firm
|1
|Innovative Solutions Ltd.
|
|2
|Dixon Schwabl Inc.
|
|3
|Envative