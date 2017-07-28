Don't Miss

Best Accounting Firm 1 Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP
2 Insero & Co. CPAs P.C.
3 The Bonadio Group
Best Advertising Agency 1 Butler/Till
2 Dixon Schwabl Inc.
3 Roberts Communications Inc.
Best Appellate Service Provider 1 Appeal Tech
2 Record Press
3 Appellate Innovations
Best Architectural Firm 1 SWBR Architecture, Engineering & Landscape Architecture P.C.
2 Bergmann Associates
3 SEI Design Group Architects D.P.C.
Best Auto Dealer 1 The Dorschel Automotive Group
2 Van Bortel Group
3 Bob Johnson Auto Group
Best Bankruptcy Evaluation Provider 1 Davidson Fink LLP
2 Lacy Katzen LLP
3 Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Best Business Bank 1 Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.
2 M&T Bank
3 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
Best Casino 1 del Lago Resort & Casino
2 Turning Stone Resort and Casino
3 Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Best Caterer 1 Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
2 Tasteful Events
3 All Occasions Catering & Events Planning
Best Civil Litigation Firm 1 Lacy Katzen LLP
2 Davidson Fink LLP
3 Boylan Code LLP
Best Client Breakfast Location 1 Jines Restaurant
2 Village Bakery & Cafe
3 Jay’s Diner
Best Client Lunch Location 1 City Grill
2 2 Vine
3 Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm 1 Buckingham Properties
2 Wilmorite Management
3 Gallina Development Corp.
Best Courier and Delivery Service 1 PDQ Delivery
2 Jet X Delivery Service
3 The Delivery Co.
3 Custom Courier Solutions Inc.
Best Court Reporting Deposition Firm 1 Alliance Court Reporting Inc.
2 Computer Reporting Service
3 Greater Rochester Court Reporting Services Inc.
Best Credit Union 1 ESL Federal Credit Union
2 Reliant Community Federal Credit Union
3 The Summit Federal Credit Union
Best Criminal Defense Firm 1 Trevett Cristo Salzer & Andolina P.C.
2 Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean & Prato PLLC
3 Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP
Best Cultural Attraction 1 The Strong
2 Memorial Art Gallery of the University of Rochester
3 Genesee Country Village & Museum
3 Geva Theatre Center
Best Document Destruction 1 Eco Green Park Inc.
2 Certified Document Destruction
3 Staples Print & Marketing Services
Best E Discovery Provider 1 D4 LLC
2 Harris Beach PLLC
3 Avalon Document Services
Best Employee Benefits Provider 1 Lawley
2 Bond Financial Network Inc.
3 Paychex Inc.
Best Engineering Firm 1 Bergmann Associates
2 M/E Engineering P.C.
3 LaBella Associates
Best Estate Planning Law Firm 1 Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
2 Davidson Fink LLP
3 Boylan Code LLP
Best Event Meeting Facility 1 The Strathallan Hotel and Spa, a DoubleTree by Hilton
2 ArtisanWorks & Events Inc.
3 Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center
Best Family Law Firm 1 Davidson Fink LLP
2 Lacy Katzen LLP
3 Underberg & Kessler LLP
Best Forensic Accounting Firm 1 Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP
2 EFPR Group LLP
3 DeJoy, Knauf & Blood LLP
Best Golf Course 1 Oak Hill Country Club
2 Irondequoit Country Club
3 Ravenwood Golf Club
Best Health and Fitness Company 1 YMCA of Greater Rochester
2 Planet Fitness
3 Midtown Athletic Club
Best Home Builder 1 Mark IV Enterprises Inc.
2 Conifer-LeChase Construction
3 Antonelli Construction LLC
Best Home Care Agency 1 HCR Home Care
2 Lifetime Care
3 Rochester Regional Health Home Health Care
Best Hospital 1 Strong Memorial Hospital
2 Rochester General Hospital
3 Highland Hospital
Best Intellectual Property Law Firm 1 Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
2 Boylan Code LLP
3 Nixon Peabody LLP
Best Internet Service Provider 1 Greenlight
2 Spectrum
3 Frontier
Best IT Outsourcing Firm 1 Just Solutions Inc.
2 Innovative Solutions Ltd.
3 Capstone Information Technologies Inc.
Best Law School JD Program 1 Cornell Law School
2 University at Buffalo Law School
3 Syracuse University College of Law
Best Legal Recruiter 1 ER Select LLC
2 Bailey Personnel Consultants Inc.
3 ProSelect Staffing LLC
Best Malpractice Firm 1 Faraci Lange LLP
2 Davidson Fink LLP
3 Lacy Katzen LLP
Best Malpractice Insurer 1 Paris-Kirwan Associates Inc.
2 Pinnacle Insurance Agency Inc.
3 Gerard P. Smith Insurance Agency Inc.
Best MBA Program 1 University of Rochester, Simon Business School
2 St. John Fisher College School of Business
3 Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business
Best Media Buying 1 Butler/Till
2 Dixon Schwabl Inc.
3 The Martin Group
Best Office Furniture Company 1 Sedgwick Business Interiors LLC
2 The Gunlocke Co. LLC
3 DeskSet Ltd.
Best Optics and Imaging Firms 1 Bausch & Lomb Inc.
2 Pictometry International Corp.
3 Eastman Kodak Co.
Best Personal Injury Firm 1 Faraci Lange LLP
2 Connors & Ferris LLP
3 Lacy Katzen LLP
Best Physical Therapy or Sports Rehab 1 Regain Physical Therapy
2 Rochester General Hospital Outpatient Physical Therapy
3 University of Rochester Medical Center Physical Therapy
Best Private Investigation Firm 1 Lou Falvo Private Investigator & Process Server
2 J.T. Genier Security Services
3 Innovative Investigations
Best Process Server 1 Paper Chase NY LLC
2 All New York Process Servers
3 Lou Falvo Private Investigator & Process Server
Best Property Management Firm 1 Buckingham Properties LLC
2 Wilmorite Management Group
3 Gallina Development Corp./Gal-Son Development Inc.
Best Public Relations Agency 1 Dixon Schwabl Inc.
2 Roberts Communications Inc.
3 McDougall Communications
Best Real Estate Law Firm 1 Davidson Fink LLP
2 Boylan Code LLP
3 Lacy Katzen LLP
Best Residential Real Estate Company 1 Nothnagle Realtors
2 RE/MAX Realty Group
3 Hunt Real Estate ERA Columbus Division
Best Retirement Community 1 Rochester Regional Health The Village at Mill Landing
2 Brookdale Brighton
3 Maplewood Estates
Best Software Developers 1 Mindex Technologies Inc.
2 Innovative Solutions Ltd.
3 Entre Computer Services Inc.
Best Staffing Agency 1 RBA Staffing
2 Cochran, Cochran & Yale LLC
3 AP Professionals of Rochester LLC
Best Title Company 1 Stewart Title Company
2 Crossroads Abstract
3 WebTitle Agency
Best Undergraduate Program 1 Roberts Wesleyan College
2 Rochester Institute of Technology
3 University of Rochester
Best Urgent Care Center 1 Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care
2 UR Medicine Urgent Care
3 Rochester Regional United Memorial Medical Center/Urgent Care Batavia
Best Wealth Management Firm 1 Sage Rutty & Co. Inc.
2 Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.
3 Brighton Securities
Best Web Design Firm 1 Innovative Solutions Ltd.
2 Dixon Schwabl Inc.
3 Envative
