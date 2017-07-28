Tennessee judge, under fire, pulls offer to trade shorter jail sentences for vasectomies

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A judge in central Tennessee has withdrawn a controversial order offering reduced jail time to inmates who volunteer for sterilization procedures after the plan drew a wave of criticism from health officials, prosecutors and civil rights attorneys. General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield's order promised inmates in White County, Tenn., 30-day credits toward their sentences if they ...