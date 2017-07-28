Don't Miss
Tennessee judge, under fire, pulls offer to trade shorter jail sentences for vasectomies

By: The Washington Post Derek Hawkins July 28, 2017

A judge in central Tennessee has withdrawn a controversial order offering reduced jail time to inmates who volunteer for sterilization procedures after the plan drew a wave of criticism from health officials, prosecutors and civil rights attorneys. General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield's order promised inmates in White County, Tenn., 30-day credits toward their sentences if they ...

