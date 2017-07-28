Don't Miss
Trump appears to advocate rough police treatment of suspects

By: The Associated Press JILL COLVIN July 28, 2017 0

BRENTWOOD — Talking tough on illegal immigration and violent crime, President Donald Trump appeared Friday to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, speaking dismissively of arresting officers who protect the heads of handcuffed suspects while putting them in patrol cars. "Don't be too nice," said Trump. He visited Suffolk County, New York, to highlight ...

