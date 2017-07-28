Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Build a list of ways to find joy

Workplace Issues: Build a list of ways to find joy

By: Lindy Korn July 28, 2017 0

There are several articles recounting the addictions and depression of lawyers who often become weary of the stressful nature of bearing the responsibility of lawyering. In our own circles we can share stories of how difficult caseloads become, how much time it takes to provide service to existing clients, and then, navigating the waters with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo