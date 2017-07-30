Don't Miss
Upcoming foreclosures as of July 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 314 Marina View Ln Webster 14580 07/31/2017 09:00 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $286,689.30 55 Klein St Rochester 14621 07/31/2017 09:30 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $91,677.56 92 ...

