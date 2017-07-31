D.C. gun ruling again raises an issue the Supreme Court has been reluctant to review

WASHINGTON - When a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decided an important gun rights case last week, some advocates were already thinking ahead. Clark Neily of the Cato Institute told my Washington Post colleague Ann E. Marimow that the 2-to-1 ruling against the District's requirement of a "good ...