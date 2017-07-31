Don't Miss
Deeds filed July 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded July 21, 2017 (95) BRIGHTON CARLSON, KELLY E et ano to DEMARCO, NICHOLAS R Property Address: 205 DAVID AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11892 Page: 26 Tax Account: 136.11-1-10 Full Sale Price: $178,400 LISCIO, STEVEN A to LISCIO, KEITH et ano Property Address: 438 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11892 Page: 200 Tax Account: 150.13-2-5./4A Full Sale Price: $1 GARRISON, DAVID M et al to ...

