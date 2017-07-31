Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Ibarrondo

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Written admission – Spontaneous admission People v. Ibarrondo KA 12-01361 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of the criminal sale of a controlled substance. Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved and remitted for further proceedings. The court held that it was in error to ...

