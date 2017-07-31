Don't Miss
Judge nixes Alabama law putting pregnant girls through trial

By: The Associated Press KIM CHANDLER July 31, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Alabama's one-of-a-kind law that enabled judges to put minors seeking abortions through a trial-like proceeding in which the fetus could get a lawyer and prosecutors could object to the pregnant girl's wishes. Alabama legislators in 2014 changed the state's process for girls who can't or won't ...

