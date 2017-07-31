Judge nixes Alabama law putting pregnant girls through trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Alabama's one-of-a-kind law that enabled judges to put minors seeking abortions through a trial-like proceeding in which the fetus could get a lawyer and prosecutors could object to the pregnant girl's wishes. Alabama legislators in 2014 changed the state's process for girls who can't or won't ...