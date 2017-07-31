Don't Miss
Home / Law / Lawsuit continues against Sheriff O’Flynn

Lawsuit continues against Sheriff O’Flynn

Former deputy claims retaliation

By: Bennett Loudon July 31, 2017 0

A federal judge will let a lawsuit filed by a former sheriff’s deputy move forward against Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn and other high-ranking officials, claiming they retaliated because the deputy’s wife worked for a company led by O’Flynn’s political rival. In a decision released Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. granted part of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo