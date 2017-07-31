Lawsuit continues against Sheriff O’Flynn

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge will let a lawsuit filed by a former sheriff’s deputy move forward against Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn and other high-ranking officials, claiming they retaliated because the deputy’s wife worked for a company led by O’Flynn’s political rival. In a decision released Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. granted part of the ...