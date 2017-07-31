Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 21, 2017 (114) BRIGHTON DEMARCO, NICHOLAS R Property Address: 205 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3107 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $118,400.00 LEMMEY, LAURA & VANDESANDE, MARK W Property Address: 95 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2501 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $312,000.00 CORNELL, COURTNEY R & CORNELL, MICHAEL C Property Address: 65 SANDRINGHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3457 Lender: DAVID A CORNELL Amount: $615,000.00 LEONE, ...

