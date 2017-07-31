Don't Miss
Home / News / New York now considers youth as a factor for inmates’ parole

New York now considers youth as a factor for inmates’ parole

By: The Associated Press July 31, 2017 0

Parole officials in New York are now considering an offender's age at the time of their crime in response to court rulings that juvenile offenders serving life sentences must have a meaningful shot at release. The Board of Parole immediately changed its procedures after a 2016 state appellate court decision and is working on final regulations ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo