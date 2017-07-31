NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Disqualification: Opinion 17-05

Don't Miss
July 31, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Disqualification Judge accused of defamation – Judge shopping Opinion 17-05 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may preside over a contentious post-judgment matrimonial proceeding after a party, whom he previously sanctioned, has commenced a lawsuit for defamation against the judge and others involved in the matrimonial action. The party made ...

