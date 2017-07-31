Trump’s new chief of staff takes over a White House in chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis. Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus. Trump hopes Kelly can bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, a cabal of ...