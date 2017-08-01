Don't Miss
After life without parole

Two men held for decades savor freedom

By: The Associated Press ADAM GELLER and SHARON COHEN August 1, 2017 0

WILMINGTON, Del. — It's just blocks from the house Earl Rice Jr. left behind as a teenager to the places he remembers. But after more than four decades in prison, he has ground to cover. He heads to the park where he and his brothers used to go sledding. "For 43 years I'm behind a wall ...

