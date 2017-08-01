Appeals court overturns 1994 murder conviction over perjury

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ERIE, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the 1998 conviction of a Rochester man in a fatal Pennsylvania shooting, saying a witness lied resulting in an unfair trial. Erie County, Pennsylvania prosecutors must now decide whether to retry 48-year-old Vance Haskell in the 1994 slaying of Darrell Cooley at Jethroe's Steakhouse in Erie or let ...