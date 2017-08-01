Don't Miss
Appeals court overturns 1994 murder conviction over perjury

By: The Associated Press August 1, 2017 0

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the 1998 conviction of a Rochester man in a fatal Pennsylvania shooting, saying a witness lied resulting in an unfair trial. Erie County, Pennsylvania prosecutors must now decide whether to retry 48-year-old Vance Haskell in the 1994 slaying of Darrell Cooley at Jethroe's Steakhouse in Erie or let ...

