Don't Miss
Home / Law / Founding Fathers not clear on whether president is indictable

Founding Fathers not clear on whether president is indictable

By: The Washington Post FRED BARBASH August 1, 2017 0

Can a sitting president be indicted? Two eminent constitutional scholars have tried in the past few days to answer that question. One, Chapman University's Ronald Rotunda, said "yes." The other, Harvard's Cass R. Sunstein, said "no." They both make good points. This is not a new debate. For decades scholars have been parsing the Constitution, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo