Homicide conviction overturned

Homicide conviction overturned

Verdict was against weight of evidence

By: Bennett Loudon August 1, 2017 0

An appellate panel, in a split decision, has reversed the manslaughter conviction of a Niagara County woman who claimed she was acting in self-defense. Jennifer Marchant, 28, was convicted in March 2014 of first-degree manslaughter for the death of her boyfriend, Ralph Stone. Marchant stabbed Stone, who was 24, with a kitchen knife on Feb. 2, ...

