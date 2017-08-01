Homicide conviction overturned

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An appellate panel, in a split decision, has reversed the manslaughter conviction of a Niagara County woman who claimed she was acting in self-defense. Jennifer Marchant, 28, was convicted in March 2014 of first-degree manslaughter for the death of her boyfriend, Ralph Stone. Marchant stabbed Stone, who was 24, with a kitchen knife on Feb. 2, ...