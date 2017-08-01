Legal Bytes: Municipal Code amended to prevent discrimination on basis of income

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



On June 20, 2017, the Council of the City of Rochester passed Ordinance No. 2017-163, amending Chapter 63 of the Municipal Code with regard to housing discrimination on the basis of source of income. Rochester area real estate professionals have long had the obligation to act in accordance with the City equal opportunity ordinance, which ...