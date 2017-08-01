Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: Municipal Code amended to prevent discrimination on basis of income

Legal Bytes: Municipal Code amended to prevent discrimination on basis of income

By: Jaime M. Cain August 1, 2017 0

On June 20, 2017, the Council of the City of Rochester passed Ordinance No. 2017-163, amending Chapter 63 of the Municipal Code with regard to housing discrimination on the basis of source of income. Rochester area real estate professionals have long had the obligation to act in accordance with the City equal opportunity ordinance, which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo