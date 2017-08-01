Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: An important lesson: ETFs vs. ETNs

Money Management: An important lesson: ETFs vs. ETNs

By: Byron S. Sass August 1, 2017 0

Exchange traded products such as exchange trade funds (ETFs) and exchange trade notes (ETNs) have soared in popularity among a wide variety of investors over the past decade. Their popularity has resulted in a record level of money being invested into both types of investments. For example, in 2002 there was approximately $87 billion invested ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo