Don't Miss
Home / News / New drug treatment program in pilot phase

New drug treatment program in pilot phase

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2017 0

The city of Rochester has established a new drug treatment program called Street to Treatment. Street to Treatment is a partnership between the city and Rochester Regional Health that gives Rochester Police a place to take someone they find who is seeking help with their drug problem. The Street to Treatment drop-off site is currently in a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo