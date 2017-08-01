New drug treatment program in pilot phase

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The city of Rochester has established a new drug treatment program called Street to Treatment. Street to Treatment is a partnership between the city and Rochester Regional Health that gives Rochester Police a place to take someone they find who is seeking help with their drug problem. The Street to Treatment drop-off site is currently in a ...