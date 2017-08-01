Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for July 24, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



RELEASE OF PART MORTGAGED PREMISES A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises. CASCIANI, JOHN To: 735 GRAVEL ROAD LLC Lot: 31 GRAVEL ROAD SUBDIVISION WEBSTER GENESEE REGIOINAL BANK To: MARK 246 LLC Lot: UNIT 307 RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE ...