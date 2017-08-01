Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for July 24, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2017 0

RELEASE OF PART MORTGAGED PREMISES A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises. CASCIANI, JOHN To: 735 GRAVEL ROAD LLC Lot: 31 GRAVEL ROAD SUBDIVISION WEBSTER GENESEE REGIOINAL BANK To: MARK 246 LLC Lot: UNIT 307 RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE ...

