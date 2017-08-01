Don't Miss
Trump on tricky legal ground with ‘Obamacare’

By: The Associated Press RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR August 1, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's threat to stop billions of dollars in government payments to insurers and force the collapse of "Obamacare" could put the government in a tricky legal situation. Legal experts say he'd be handing insurers a solid court case, while undermining his own leverage to compel Democrats to negotiate, especially if premiums jump ...

