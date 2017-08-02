Don't Miss
Home / News / ATHENA Award nominations sought

ATHENA Award nominations sought

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2017 0

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate are seeking nominations for the 2018 ATHENA Awards. A new addition to the program is the ATHENA Organizational Award.  Rochester Chamber and the Women’s Council plan to present the awards, which recognize women in business, at the 32nd annual ATHENA Awards dinner on Jan. 25, 2018. The ATHENA Award is given annually to ...

