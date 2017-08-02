Don't Miss
Deeds filed July 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded July 25, 2017 (78) CHILI FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP et al to FABER CONSTRUCTION CO et al Property Address: 3 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11894 Page: 14 Tax Account: 159.01-2-1 Full Sale Price: $175,500 MARSOCCI, PINA to TAYLOR, TAMARA L et ano Property Address: 18 GATEWAY ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11893 Page: 530 Tax Account: 146.05-3-61 Full Sale Price: $167,900 HOTALING, GREGORY J ...

