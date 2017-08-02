Evidence tossed in Buffalo drug case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Erie County Court judge has upheld a lower court ruling suppressing evidence in a drug case even though police had obtained a search warrant. Defendant Zachary N. Williford was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Williford’s lawyer moved to suppress evidence seized from ...