Fourth Department – Lead paint exposure: Rodrigues v. Lesser, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Lead paint exposure Chapman factors – Triable issue of fact Rodrigues v. Lesser, et al. CA 15-01383 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries they sustained as a result of their exposure to lead paint as children. The allegations arise from the ...