Fourth Department – SEQRA review: Rochester Eastside Residents for Appropriate Development v. City of Rochester, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department SEQRA review Reasoned determination – Standing Rochester Eastside Residents for Appropriate Development v. City of Rochester, et al. CA 16-01413 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the negative declaration issued by the respondent city under the State Environmental Quality Review ...