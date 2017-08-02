Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit: Fox News made up quotes

Lawsuit: Fox News made up quotes

Investigator claims White House, cable channel conspired on false story

By: The Associated Press August 2, 2017 0

NEW YORK — A new lawsuit lays out an explosive tale of Trump allies, the White House and Fox News Channel conspiring to push a false story about Democratic leaks and an unsolved killing in order to distract attention from the Russia investigation that has been swirling around the president. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo