Mortgages filed July 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 25, 2017 (97) BRIGHTON PIERSIELAK, KIM M Property Address: 1688 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2318 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $108,872.00 BROCKPORT NATIELLO, LEONARD J & NATIELLO, VERONICA M Property Address: 19 GORDON ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2019 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $76,000.00 WING, KEVEN J & WING, RENEE M Property Address: 28 AMENITY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1580 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $241,147.00 HOLBERTON, ANN C ...

