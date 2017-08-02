Don't Miss
Report: Howard Hanna tops Rochester real estate market

By: Daily Record Staff KERRY FELTNER August 2, 2017 0

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has been ranked No. 1 in the Rochester market in REAL Trends' 2017 Market Leaders Report, officials said. In 2016 the real estate firm had 10,849 closed transaction sides—more than four times the number of transactions of the closest competitor, the report said. Last year closed sales volume for Howard Hanna was ...

