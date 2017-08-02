Second Circuit – First Amendment: Johnson v. Perry

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment School property – Right of assembly – Qualified immunity Johnson v. Perry 15-3671 Judges Background: The defendant appealed from an interlocutory order denying the defendant school principal’s qualified-immunity-based motion for summary judgment dismissing a claim that the defendant violated the plaintiff’s First Amendment right of freedom of assembly in banning ...