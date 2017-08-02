Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – First Amendment: Johnson v. Perry

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Johnson v. Perry

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment School property – Right of assembly – Qualified immunity Johnson v. Perry 15-3671 Judges Background: The defendant appealed from an interlocutory order denying the defendant school principal’s qualified-immunity-based motion for summary judgment dismissing a claim that the defendant violated the plaintiff’s First Amendment right of freedom of assembly in banning ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo