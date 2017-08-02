Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI

Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI

By: The Associated Press Donna Cassata August 2, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw ...

