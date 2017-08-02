Wells Fargo faces lawsuits, angry lawmakers over car lending

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — At least three lawsuits have now been filed against Wells Fargo from customers who say they were hurt by the bank's latest scandal, involving how it operated its auto lending business. In Washington, D.C., some politicians still angry at Wells Fargo over the sales practices scandal from last year are calling for ...