Deeds filed July 26, 2017

Deeds filed July 26, 2017

August 3, 2017

Deeds   Recorded July 26, 2017  56   Brighton MCLAUGHLIN, BRIDGET L et ano to FIELD, CHRISTY ANN et ano Property Address: 300 DALE ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11894  Page: 387 Tax Account: 138.06-1-28 Full Sale Price: $185,000 METZGER, CHELSEA E et al to CHENG, YAO  et ano Property Address: 696 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11894  Page: 224 Tax Account: 150.13-2-34./1B Full Sale Price: $115,000   Chili SPURLING, MARY G et ...

