Keeping Your Balance: NYS New Farmer Grant Fund can help hop farmers get growing

By: Katherine Welc August 3, 2017 0

As part of the 2017-18 New York State budget, the state has allocated $1 million to the fourth round of the New York State New Farmers Grant Fund. To date, this fund has provided more than $2.4 million of assistance since it began in 2014. The purpose of this fund is to provide grants to ...

