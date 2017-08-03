Keeping Your Balance: NYS New Farmer Grant Fund can help hop farmers get growing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As part of the 2017-18 New York State budget, the state has allocated $1 million to the fourth round of the New York State New Farmers Grant Fund. To date, this fund has provided more than $2.4 million of assistance since it began in 2014. The purpose of this fund is to provide grants to ...